American Tobacco Campus

The massive former American Tobacco factory has been transformed into a million-square-foot cavalcade of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. Still dominated by the towering ‘Lucky Strike’ chimney, but now centering on gardens traversed by artificial cascades, it’s a lively combination of thriving mall and urban park. On the south side of downtown, it's just steps across the tracks from Main St.

Look out for the observational beehive that marks the headquarters of international cosmetics company Burt's Bees.