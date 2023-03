The major landmark on Duke University’s west campus, and the epitome of its neo-Gothic style, is the 210ft tower of Duke Chapel. Erected in the 1930s, the chapel is worth visiting even if you don't coincide with the weekly service, held at 11am on Sunday.

Until 2017, a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee stood among those guarding the chapel entrance. After being vandalized, it was removed on orders of the university president, to reflect the school's ‘abiding values.’