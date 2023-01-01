Historic Stagville Plantation

Exceptional in prioritizing the 1000 or so ‘enslaved persons’ who worked here above the families that claimed their ownership, Stagville Plantation ranks among North Carolina’s most important historic sites. What survives today, 10 miles north of downtown, is just a fragment of the huge plantation where the state's largest enslaved population lived in scattered groups. The fascinating guided tours drive in convoy to an emotive cluster of slave homes, along with a massive barn, a mile from the main house.