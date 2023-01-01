North Carolina Museum of History

For a comprehensive, evenhanded and engaging look at the story of North Carolina, immerse yourself in the state history museum. Starting with a 3000-year-old dugout canoe, it continues through to the Civil Rights era by way of the European arrival and the Revolutionary and Civil wars. Look out for the cannon retrieved from the 1718 wreck of Blackbeard’s ship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, and the Woolworth’s lunch counter that witnessed a sit-in in 1960.