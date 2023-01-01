An all-rounder of a museum, catering to dinosaur-hungry school groups as much as tourists looking for historical details on Staten Island. Set inside an attractive neoclassical building, the Staten Island Museum roves from the island's geological history to its modern ecosystems. Best of all are the displays of maritime artwork and the motley assembly of collected items, including Mexican ceramics from 3000 BCE, ancient Egyptian shabtis (figurines), and the odd piece of European Renaissance art.

Temporary exhibitions are also worthwhile, with past displays covering everything from landscapes, photos and videos of Staten Island, to New York's queer history.