Sprouting 150ft high from the central plaza of Hudson Yards is the controversial construction called 'The Vessel.' Looking something like a giant, copper-colored, latticed beehive – it was allegedly inspired by step-wells in India – it features 154 flights of interlacing stairs across eight levels, offering novel views of the Hudson River (as well as a hell of a workout). Admission is free but timed tickets must be booked online or via smartphone using the digital kiosks at its base.

The $200-million object, created by British designer Thomas Heatherwick, has been likened to shawarma meat tower and a wastebasket, and called a 'stairway to nowhere' by its numerous critics; disability advocates decry its lack of accessibility in a city already notorious for this (a lone elevator can take people with mobility issues to and from the top level only). All the head-shaking from locals hasn't stopped people from climbing and photo-opping the Vessel, though only time will tell whether it will earn the status of city icon or corporate folly.

At some point it might not even be called the Vessel anymore – the 'TKA' in the title stands for 'Temporarily Known As' and the developers have announced they're taking submissions from the public for a more permanent name for the structure. (We vote for 'Stairy McStairface.')