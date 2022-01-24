Shutterstock

Faubourg Marigny & Bywater

Just downriver from the French Quarter, the Marigny and Bywater are both Creole faubourgs (literally ‘suburbs,’ although 'neighborhoods' is more accurate in spirit). They once stood at the edge of gentrification, and attracted a glut of artists and creative types, as such areas are wont to do. While gentrification has firmly set in, these remain fascinating, beautiful neighborhoods – the homes are bright, painted like so many rows of pastel fruit, and plenty of oddballs still call this home.

Explore Faubourg Marigny & Bywater

  • Frenchmen Street

    The ‘locals' Bourbon St’ is how Frenchmen St is usually described to those who want to know where New Orleanians listen to music. The predictable result?…

  • C

    Crescent Park

    This waterfront park is our favorite spot in the city for taking in the Mississippi. Enter over the enormous arch at Piety and Chartres Sts, or at the…

  • P

    Palace Market

    Independent artists and artisans line this alleyway market, which has built a reputation as one of the better spots in town to find a unique gift to take…

  • A

    Art Garden

    Art Garden is an arts-bazaar space filled with painters working on their projects while you shop. It's a good spot to find unique or limited-edition work…

  • H

    Healing Center

    The bright-orange Healing Center is a sort of warehouse of all things organic, spiritual, New Age and consciousness-raising. Inside, you'll find yoga…

  • P

    Plessy v Ferguson Plaque

    This plaque marks the site where Homer Plessy, in a carefully orchestrated act of civil disobedience, tried to board a whites-only train car. That action…

  • N

    Ninth Ward Victory Arch

    Walk down Burgundy street in Bywater and, seemingly out of nowhere, an Arc de Triomphe–style monument stands next to a high school football field. Oddly…

  • V

    Voodoo Spiritual Temple

    Mexican crucifix? Check. Tibetan mandala? Ditto. Balinese Garuda? Why not? Miriam William’s voodoo temple is a mash-up of global religions, New Age…

  • P

    Press Street Gardens

    The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts runs this plot of land as part of its culinary education program. You'll find wandering chickens, placid goats…

