Faubourg Marigny & Bywater
Just downriver from the French Quarter, the Marigny and Bywater are both Creole faubourgs (literally ‘suburbs,’ although 'neighborhoods' is more accurate in spirit). They once stood at the edge of gentrification, and attracted a glut of artists and creative types, as such areas are wont to do. While gentrification has firmly set in, these remain fascinating, beautiful neighborhoods – the homes are bright, painted like so many rows of pastel fruit, and plenty of oddballs still call this home.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Faubourg Marigny & Bywater.
See
Frenchmen Street
The ‘locals' Bourbon St’ is how Frenchmen St is usually described to those who want to know where New Orleanians listen to music. The predictable result?…
See
Crescent Park
This waterfront park is our favorite spot in the city for taking in the Mississippi. Enter over the enormous arch at Piety and Chartres Sts, or at the…
See
Palace Market
Independent artists and artisans line this alleyway market, which has built a reputation as one of the better spots in town to find a unique gift to take…
See
Art Garden
Art Garden is an arts-bazaar space filled with painters working on their projects while you shop. It's a good spot to find unique or limited-edition work…
See
Healing Center
The bright-orange Healing Center is a sort of warehouse of all things organic, spiritual, New Age and consciousness-raising. Inside, you'll find yoga…
See
Plessy v Ferguson Plaque
This plaque marks the site where Homer Plessy, in a carefully orchestrated act of civil disobedience, tried to board a whites-only train car. That action…
See
Ninth Ward Victory Arch
Walk down Burgundy street in Bywater and, seemingly out of nowhere, an Arc de Triomphe–style monument stands next to a high school football field. Oddly…
See
Voodoo Spiritual Temple
Mexican crucifix? Check. Tibetan mandala? Ditto. Balinese Garuda? Why not? Miriam William’s voodoo temple is a mash-up of global religions, New Age…
See
Press Street Gardens
The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts runs this plot of land as part of its culinary education program. You'll find wandering chickens, placid goats…
