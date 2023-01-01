Architect James Gallier Sr designed this Greek-Revival structure, dedicated in 1853. It served as New Orleans’ city hall until the 1950s and far outclasses the city’s current one (a few blocks away). Today the building is only open for private functions and is a focal point for Mardi Gras parades, many of which promenade past the grandstand erected here on St Charles Ave. The LUNA Fête light festival is partially projected onto the sides of Gallier Hall.

Both Confederate president Jefferson Davis and homegrown R&B legend Ernie K-Doe have lain in state here – only in New Orleans.