Louisiana Children's Museum

This educational museum is like a high-tech kindergarten where the wee ones can play in interactive bliss till nap time. Lots of corporate sponsorship equals lots of hands-on exhibits. The Little Port of New Orleans gallery spotlights the five types of ships found in the local port. Kids can play in a galley kitchen or they can load cargo. Elsewhere, kids can check out optical illusions, shop in a pretend grocery store or frolic in a paper-and-cardboard story forest.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The museum is slated to move to a new location in City Park in the future.