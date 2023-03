From the outside, the CAC is pretty unassuming. But once inside, with the grand modernist entrance, an airy, spacious vault with soaring ceilings and conceptual metal and wooden accents, it's impressive. The best reason to visit? A good crop of rotating exhibitions by local as well as international artists, plus a packed events calendar that includes plays, skits, dance and concerts.

Admission for school children (K–12) is free.