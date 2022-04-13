Robert Frost (1874–1963) was America's most renowned and best-loved poet in the mid-20th century. For several years he lived with his family on a farm…
White Mountains
Covering one-quarter of New Hampshire (and part of Maine), the vast White Mountains area is a spectacular region of soaring peaks and lush valleys, and contains New England's most rugged mountains. There are numerous activities on offer, including hiking, camping, skiing and canoeing. Much of the area – 786,000 acres – is protected from overdevelopment as part of the White Mountain National Forest (WMNF), which celebrated its centennial in 2018. Note, however, that this wondrous place is popular: six million visitors flock here annually to use its 1200 miles of hiking trails, 23 campgrounds and eight Nordic and alpine ski areas.
Connected by scenic drives and rugged trails, there are four popular areas in the White Mountains for recreation: Mt Washington Valley to the east, Crawford Notch and Bretton Woods along US 302 in the center, the Kancamagus Hwy along the southern fringe and the Franconia Range to the west and northwest.
Frost Place
Robert Frost (1874–1963) was America's most renowned and best-loved poet in the mid-20th century. For several years he lived with his family on a farm…
Crawford Notch State Park
This pretty park maintains an extensive system of hiking trails. From the Willey House visitor center, you can walk the easy 0.5-mile Pond Loop Trail, the…
Mount Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center
If you don't have time to drive to the summit of Mt Washington, but you think wild weather is cool, take an hour to explore this small but fascinating…
Mt Washington Observatory
Perched atop New England's highest summit, this observatory is staffed year-round by scientists who measure the mountaintop's extreme weather conditions;…
Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway
This tram shoots up the side of Cannon Mountain, offering a breathtaking view of Franconia Notch. You can also hike up the mountain and take the tramway…
Mt Washington State Park
The crescent-shaped Sherman Adams Summit Building is the nerve center for this 60-plus-acre park atop Mt Washington. Inside you'll find the private,…
Lost River Gorge & Boulder Caves
Adventurous kids will enjoy exploring this network of caverns and crevices formed by glaciers millions of years ago. Each cave has its own title and story…
Extreme Mt Washington
Housed atop Mt Washington in the Sherman Adams Summit Building, this museum gives visitors a hands-on look at Mt Washington's claim as 'home of the world…
Weeks State Park
Sitting atop Mt Prospect, this park is named for US senator John Weeks, a Lancaster native who introduced legislation in 1909 that helped to stem the…
