The Phillips House displays the family furnishings of a Salem sea captain, including a collection of antique carriages and cars.
Phillips House
Massachusetts
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.61 MILES
Home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest operating baseball park in the country. As such, the park has many quirks that make for a…
14.88 MILES
America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…
13.64 MILES
The educational playground that is the Museum of Science has more than 600 interactive exhibits. Favorites include the world’s largest lightning-bolt…
Minute Man National Historic Park
19.45 MILES
The route that British troops followed to Concord has been designated the Minute Man National Historic Park. The visitor center at the eastern end of the…
0.48 MILES
If you walk south on Lafayette from Derby St, you'll find yourself on the other side of the tracks (or river, in this case). Welcome to El Punto, or ‘The…
14.94 MILES
Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…
DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum
21.87 MILES
The magical DeCordova Sculpture Park encompasses 35 acres of green hills, providing a spectacular natural environment for a constantly changing exhibit of…
13.61 MILES
Boston has become a focal point for contemporary art in the 21st century, with the Institute of Contemporary Art leading the way. The building is a work…
Nearby Massachusetts attractions
0.17 MILES
Of more than a score of witchy attractions in town, this is the only actual historic site. The house was once the home of Jonathan Corwin, a local…
0.27 MILES
This place offers a 15-minute live re-enactment of a witch trial, using historical transcripts for dialog (which is interesting, but it makes it difficult…
0.29 MILES
After remembering the very real tragedy of the Salem witch trials, you can have your picture taken with Samantha Stephens, the spell-casting, nose…
0.37 MILES
This 'museum' utilizes scary-looking mannequins to recount the history of the Salem witch trials. It has re-created scenes from 'Old Salem village,'…
0.47 MILES
The most poignant site in Salem is the Witch Trials Memorial, a quiet park behind the Peabody Essex Museum, where simple stones are inscribed with the…
0.48 MILES
If you walk south on Lafayette from Derby St, you'll find yourself on the other side of the tracks (or river, in this case). Welcome to El Punto, or ‘The…
0.49 MILES
All of the art, artifacts and curiosities that Salem merchants brought back from the Far East were the foundation for this museum. Founded in 1799, it is…
0.49 MILES
Contained within the Peabody Essex Museum, this 16-room Chinese house was shipped to the museum from China's southeastern Huizhou region.