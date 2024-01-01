Phillips House

Massachusetts

LoginSave

The Phillips House displays the family furnishings of a Salem sea captain, including a collection of antique carriages and cars.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Baseball game in Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

    Fenway Park

    15.61 MILES

    Home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest operating baseball park in the country. As such, the park has many quirks that make for a…

  • Elevated view, Lowell House, Harvard Square, Harvard University and Charles River.

    Harvard University

    14.88 MILES

    America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…

  • Museum of Science

    Museum of Science

    13.64 MILES

    The educational playground that is the Museum of Science has more than 600 interactive exhibits. Favorites include the world’s largest lightning-bolt…

  • Minute Man National Historic Park

    Minute Man National Historic Park

    19.45 MILES

    The route that British troops followed to Concord has been designated the Minute Man National Historic Park. The visitor center at the eastern end of the…

  • Punto Urban Art Museum

    Punto Urban Art Museum

    0.48 MILES

    If you walk south on Lafayette from Derby St, you'll find yourself on the other side of the tracks (or river, in this case). Welcome to El Punto, or ‘The…

  • Harvard Yard

    Harvard Yard

    14.94 MILES

    Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…

  • DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum

    DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum

    21.87 MILES

    The magical DeCordova Sculpture Park encompasses 35 acres of green hills, providing a spectacular natural environment for a constantly changing exhibit of…

  • 500px Photo ID: 14084519 -

    Institute of Contemporary Art

    13.61 MILES

    Boston has become a focal point for contemporary art in the 21st century, with the Institute of Contemporary Art leading the way. The building is a work…

View more attractions

Nearby Massachusetts attractions

1. Witch House

0.17 MILES

Of more than a score of witchy attractions in town, this is the only actual historic site. The house was once the home of Jonathan Corwin, a local…

2. Witch Dungeon Museum

0.27 MILES

This place offers a 15-minute live re-enactment of a witch trial, using historical transcripts for dialog (which is interesting, but it makes it difficult…

3. TV Land Statue

0.29 MILES

After remembering the very real tragedy of the Salem witch trials, you can have your picture taken with Samantha Stephens, the spell-casting, nose…

4. Witch History Museum

0.37 MILES

This 'museum' utilizes scary-looking mannequins to recount the history of the Salem witch trials. It has re-created scenes from 'Old Salem village,'…

5. Witch Trials Memorial

0.47 MILES

The most poignant site in Salem is the Witch Trials Memorial, a quiet park behind the Peabody Essex Museum, where simple stones are inscribed with the…

6. Punto Urban Art Museum

0.48 MILES

If you walk south on Lafayette from Derby St, you'll find yourself on the other side of the tracks (or river, in this case). Welcome to El Punto, or ‘The…

7. Peabody Essex Museum

0.49 MILES

All of the art, artifacts and curiosities that Salem merchants brought back from the Far East were the foundation for this museum. Founded in 1799, it is…

8. Yin Yu Tang

0.49 MILES

Contained within the Peabody Essex Museum, this 16-room Chinese house was shipped to the museum from China's southeastern Huizhou region.