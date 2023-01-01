Witch Dungeon Museum

This place offers a 15-minute live re-enactment of a witch trial, using historical transcripts for dialog (which is interesting, but it makes it difficult for kids to understand). Afterward, visitors descend into the gaol (dungeon), which is creepy and hokey, thanks to the mannequins chained up in the cells. There are no artifacts in this 'museum,' save the beam from the actual gaol that once existed nearby. Beware: the dungeon's final scene depicts a hanging on Gallows Hill.