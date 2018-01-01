Welcome to New Haven
Connecticut's second-largest city radiates out from pretty New Haven Green, laid by Puritan settlers in the 1600s. Around it, Yale's over-300-year-old accessible campus offers visitors a wealth of world-class attractions, from museums and galleries to a lively concert program and walking-tour tales of secret societies. As New Haven repositions itself as a thriving home for the arts, architecture and the human mind, the good news is tourism is on the up and crime is in decline.
While Yale may have put New Haven on the map, there’s much to savor beyond campus. Well-aged dive bars, ethnic restaurants, barbecue shacks and cocktail lounges make the area almost as lively as Cambridge's Harvard Sq – but with better pizza and less ego.
Top experiences in New Haven
Amazing hotels and hostels
New Haven activities
Day Trip from New Haven CT to Philadelphia by Rail
Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, welcomes you on a special one-day visit. Depart on the early train from New Haven, CT and, in under 2 hours, you'll be at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station, just blocks away from some of the most iconic historic sites in America. Join a hop-on hop-off tour for access to many points of interest in and around the city. Visit Independence Hall, Liberty Bell, Carpenter House, and other historic sites. Or visit some of the wonderful museums in the area including the new National Constitution Center and the new National Museum of American Jewish History. Some of the oldest churches and synagogues are in the historic area as well. If history isn't your thing, visit the famous Eastern State Penitentiary, the Simeone Foundation Automobile Museum, the famed Barnes Foundation museum and so much more. Take a load off your feet for an hour or two by having an included 2-course lunch at the Hard Rock cafe with Priority Seating.After a day of shopping, dining and sightseeing, walk around historic 30th Street rail station and enjoy some coffee and pastries before your relaxing rail trip back to New Haven.
New Haven's Ghost Walk
We usually start 7:30 PM Friday and/or Saturday from Starbucks, 1070 Chapel Street, New Haven, opposite the Yale Center for British Art Please registrar so that we can contact you in case of changes or cancellations because of the weather and any other issues. We start from 1070 Chapel Street, go in a circle, and return near Starbucks. We suggest you wear comfortable shoes and clothing for our evening walk and bring along water to keep yourself hydrated. This tour operates in most weather conditions so please dress appropriately.Some of the places we will visit include: Skull and Bones Society, New Haven City Hall, New Haven Public Library, the Green, Grove Street Cemetery, and more.
Private Transfer: Greenwich, Stamford or White Plains to JFK Airport
Get picked up at your location in either Stamford, Connecticut or White Plains, New York in a brand new late model sedan or limo by a professional, courteous, attentive, experience, and uniformed chauffeur.Experienced dispatchers are on the phone with the drivers to ensure a traffic free route for your convenience and as well as communicating with you regarding gate changes, flight delays, pick up location changes, etc.