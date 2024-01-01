Amoskeag Millyard Historic District

New Hampshire

These former textile mills, impressive brick buildings with hundreds of tall windows, stretch along Commercial St on the Merrimack riverbank for almost 1.5 miles. Other mills face the buildings from across the river in West Manchester. Many are now filled with hi-tech firms and technology innovators, plus lofts, restaurants and museums.

