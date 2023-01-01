The handsome 1819 New Hampshire state capitol is the oldest such building in the US, and the state legislature still meets in the original chambers. Self-guided tour brochures point out the highlights of the building and its grounds, including the Memorial Arch, which commemorates those who served in the nation's wars. The capitol building's Hall of Flags holds 103 flags that New Hampshire military units carried into battle in various wars, including the Civil and Vietnam Wars.

Portraits and statues of New Hampshire leaders, including a mural of the great orator Daniel Webster, line its corridors and stand in its lofty halls.