James Abbott McNeill Whistler's birthplace, built in 1823, is the home of the Lowell Art Association. It houses a small collection of work by New England artists, including some etchings by Whistler himself. Outside, an 8ft bronze statue of the artist by sculptor Mico Kaufman is the centerpiece of the Whistler Park and Gardens.

Whistler House is on the western side of the Merrimack Canal, two blocks west of the Market Mills Visitors Center.