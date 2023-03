Across from the Whaling Museum, this small chapel was a refuge from the rigors and stresses of maritime life. Melville immortalized it in Moby-Dick, where he wrote: ‘In this same New Bedford there stands a Whaleman’s Chapel, and few are the moody fishermen…who fail to make a Sunday visit to the spot.’

This is where the Moby-Dick Marathon reading takes place every year on the first weekend in January.