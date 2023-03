Barre's cemetery, 1 mile north of US 302 on VT 14, celebrates the artistic prowess of generations of local and immigrant stone carvers. The whimsical tombstones here include a man and his wife sitting up in bed holding hands, smiling for eternity; a precariously balanced granite cube; a giant soccer ball and a small airplane. If a cemetery can ever be a work of art, this one is. It's open to the living seven days a week.