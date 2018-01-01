Welcome to Southeastern Connecticut
To the west of Mystic, you’ll find the submarine capital of the USA, Groton, where General Dynamics built WWII subs, and across the Thames River, New London. To the east is the historic fishing village of Stonington, extending along a narrow mile-long peninsula into the sea. It’s one of the most charming seaside villages in New England, where Connecticut’s only remaining commercial fleet operates and yachties come ashore in summer to enjoy the charming restaurants on Water St.
Top experiences in Southeastern Connecticut
Southeastern Connecticut activities
Admission to Mystic Seaport
Immerse yourself in 19 acres of America's maritime history. Mystic Seaport encompasses a world-renowned preservation shipyard, a 19th-century seafaring village, and formal galleries where you'll find assorted permanent and rotating exhibits that explore America's relationship with the sea. Visit the actively working preservation shipyard where ships and boats of all sizes are restored and maintained. The Museum's 19th-century seafaring village including working trades like the Cooperage, Ship-smith, Print Shop and Ship Carver. Talk with staff, well versed in the activities trades of 19th-century maritime America, and watch them ply their skills. The village also features three tall ships, among them - the last vessel of her kind in the world - the Charles W. Morgan. Considered “crown jewel” of the Mystic Seaport collection, she has outlived all others of her kind. Climb aboard and go below!Not the traditional museum, Mystic Seaport offers seasonal boat rides, horse & carriage rides and planetarium programs (additional fees apply). Kids seven and under even have a place all their own–our Children’s Museum. Here, young sailors can swab the deck, move cargo, cook in the galley, dress in sailors’ garb, and even sleep in ships’ bunks. And to think people used to complain about the sailor’s life!Traditional skills are demonstrated for visitors during the warmer months by our roving Special Demonstration Squad. You may find them aloft, setting square sails, on the water, describing and demonstrating how a whaleboat was used, on the Village Green, performing the breeches buoy drill used by the U.S. Life-Saving Service or elsewhere around the grounds. You may be invited to help haul on a line or help rescue a "man" overboard!The 19th century has never felt more alive than in the formal exhibitions and maritime galleries. The Museum’s exhibition halls are brimming with permanent and changing exhibits that offer rare glimpses into other eras and cultures, including restored vessels, figureheads, ship carvings, vintage photography, and modern art.
Fields of Fire Adventure Park Admission Ticket
Fields of Fire Adventure Park will challenge you in more ways than you thought possible! Set on 50 acres of beautiful Connecticut Woodlands, Fields Of Fire Adventure Park will challenge your body, mind and spirit. We have an Aerial Adventure Park with 5 courses with difficulties from beginner to intermediate to expert. The perfect activity for families who want a quick and memorable experience. We offer half days of climbing that will leave plenty of time to see the rest of Mystic. The perfect activity for families who want an exciting and memorable experience. Only 5 minutes from downtown Mystic and 15 minutes from both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos.Come enjoy 3 hours of climbing. All necessary equipment included.
Mystic Aquarium General Admission Ticket
Explore the depths of our ocean planet like never before! Travel Mystic Aquarium’s indoor and outdoor exhibits and visit with thousands of creatures including beluga whales, African penguins, rescued seals, colorful fish, American alligators and more. Be thrilled – or chilled – by the funky features of over 30 different species of frogs. See some of nature’s most bizarre underwater animals in Weird & Wonderful and discover your own weird and wonderful self through interactive displays. Hands-on opportunities welcome curious children to touch sharks, stingrays and even exotic reptiles. Our sea lions will take your breath away as they demonstrate exciting behaviors in the Foxwoods Marine Theater. Enjoy a cinematic adventure like no other in our 4-D Theater where you’ll see, smell and even feel the action! Enhance your visit with one of our exclusive encounter programs where you can go behind the scenes to meet some of our most beloved animals. Peek into our Animal Rescue Clinic and witness the efforts made to rescue and rehabilitate stranded seals. You’ll even learn how small changes in your daily routine can make a huge impact on protecting our ocean planet. Discover all of this and so much more at Mystic Aquarium.