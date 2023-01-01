GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

Open since 2016, this glossy outpost of the GRAMMY Museum – the other is in Los Angeles – traces the development of recorded music, with a focus on its cultural context and on Mississippi's rich musical heritage. The numerous interactive exhibits are quite engaging, especially if the museum isn't crowded. Songs by the state's most talented musicians, from Charley Patton to Faith Hill, can be enjoyed at the Mississippi Music Bar.

Highlights include enclosed pods where you can compose your own lyrics, and a cubicle where you can sit and compare the sound of Beyonce's music across historic musical devices, from an early wax cylinder to today's 5.1 surround sound.

The museum is located on the campus of Delta State University.