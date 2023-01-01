This small museum is effectively a cross between an attic and an old Instagram account, a collection of photos and memorabilia affiliated with local bluesmen from the Delta. The folks who run the place are usually willing to regale you with local stories and blues lore. If you're lucky you might catch Pat Thomas, son of blues musician and folk artist James 'Son' Thomas, playing guitar and singing while you wander. You'll soon stop wandering just to listen.
Highway 61 Blues Museum
Mississippi Delta
