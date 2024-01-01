Dockery Farms

Some of the earliest and most influential blues musicians, including Charlie Patton, worked and gathered here, developing and sharing their unique playing styles in the early 1900s. Today you'll find an interpretive marker, a cotton gin, a view of the Sunflower River and the very occasional live performance. Located five miles east of Cleveland.
BB King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center
19.38 MILES
Stopping in the tiny Delta town of Indianola is worthwhile to visit this modern museum. While it's ostensibly dedicated to the legendary bluesman, in many…
Emmett Till Interpretive Center
21.86 MILES
In 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy from Chicago, was lynched in Mississippi after being accused of flirting with a white woman. An all-white…
6.73 MILES
Open since 2016, this glossy outpost of the GRAMMY Museum – the other is in Los Angeles – traces the development of recorded music, with a focus on its…
25.76 MILES
Folks leave bourbon and other mementos beside the tombstone of legendary bluesman Robert Johnson, whose immense talent, they say, may have stemmed from a…
24.07 MILES
There's not much left to see other than a dilapidated building covered with vines, a historic marker and the railroad tracks, but the scene remains…
Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center
19.87 MILES
Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black youth from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle's house by two white men for allegedly flirting with one of the men's…
10.78 MILES
This legendary rural juke joint, famous for its knick-knacks, string lights and Thursday night gatherings, closed its doors in 2016 after the death of…
27.59 MILES
This small museum is effectively a cross between an attic and an old Instagram account, a collection of photos and memorabilia affiliated with local…
