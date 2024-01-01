Dockery Farms

Mississippi Delta

Some of the earliest and most influential blues musicians, including Charlie Patton, worked and gathered here, developing and sharing their unique playing styles in the early 1900s. Today you'll find an interpretive marker, a cotton gin, a view of the Sunflower River and the very occasional live performance. Located five miles east of Cleveland.

