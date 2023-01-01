Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center

Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black youth from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle's house by two white men for allegedly flirting with one of the men's wives in the nearby town of Money. Till's mutilated body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River just up the road from the museum. Unflinching exhibits trace his short life and violent death. The twenty-minute video delves into relevant local background. The museum is housed in a cotton gin connected with the events.