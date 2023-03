The Crossroads of Hwys 61 and 49 is supposedly the intersection where the great Robert Johnson made his mythical deal with the devil, immortalized in his tune 'Cross Road Blues.' Now all of the implied lonely fear and dark mysticism of the space is taken up by a tacky sculpture at the busy business intersection of the old highways at State St and Desoto Ave. For what it's worth, few historians agree on where the actual crossroad is located.