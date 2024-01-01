Jim Henson Exhibit

Mississippi Delta

Local luminary Jim Henson, the creator of the Muppets, is from Leland, and his life and work are celebrated at this small exhibit on the bank of Deer Creek. When you see the slow waters and bottomland forest that surrounds the area, you start to understand where the inspiration for a certain green felt frog may have originated.

