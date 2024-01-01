Local luminary Jim Henson, the creator of the Muppets, is from Leland, and his life and work are celebrated at this small exhibit on the bank of Deer Creek. When you see the slow waters and bottomland forest that surrounds the area, you start to understand where the inspiration for a certain green felt frog may have originated.
Jim Henson Exhibit
Mississippi Delta
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
BB King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center
14.56 MILES
Stopping in the tiny Delta town of Indianola is worthwhile to visit this modern museum. While it's ostensibly dedicated to the legendary bluesman, in many…
25.72 MILES
Open since 2016, this glossy outpost of the GRAMMY Museum – the other is in Los Angeles – traces the development of recorded music, with a focus on its…
0.57 MILES
This small museum is effectively a cross between an attic and an old Instagram account, a collection of photos and memorabilia affiliated with local…
27.68 MILES
Some of the earliest and most influential blues musicians, including Charlie Patton, worked and gathered here, developing and sharing their unique playing…
Nearby Mississippi Delta attractions
