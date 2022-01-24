A compelling mix of adventure awaits: monuments and museums, beaches and battlefields, woods and white water. Oyster shooters and bluegrass jams bring the party.

America's Story

With museums now acknowledging the accomplishments and struggles of a diverse mix of historic players – from Native Americans to slaves to Founding Fathers – it's a compelling time to study the past in the Mid-Atlantic. Events elemental to the US political system and cultural norms took root here. Whether studying the Jamestown ruins, exploring Monticello, following the Underground Railroad or pausing beside the Bloody Lane at Antietam, this is where the story of modern America unfolded. If you time it right, you can experience history in real time by watching legislators in action from the galleries of centuries-old state houses.

Outdoor Fun

Don't let the boring moniker 'Mid-Atlantic' throw you: from Assateague Island to the Appalachian Mountains, the region is chock-full of adventures. Whether you're paddling the salt marshes of eastern Delaware, cycling past historic locks in Maryland or scrambling to a rock-covered peak in Shenandoah National Park, the best adventures have gorgeous backdrops. And we saved the best for last: you may not have time for scenery in West Virginia as you plunge over Class V rapids on what might be the wildest white water in America. Hold tight for Pillow Roooooock----ahhhh! Bam! Yeah!

Cultural Bonanza

Washington, DC, is the region's cultural anchor, home to the 19 museums comprising the Smithsonian Institution, and much, much more. For live performances, take your pick of prestigious venues: the National Theatre, the Kennedy Center and the Folger Theatre. But culture doesn't end at the I-495 loop. Art gets visionary in Baltimore, MD, while Richmond, VA, showcases everything from eclectic murals to ornate decorative eggs. To the west, traditional arts and crafts reflect individual passions and long-honed skills. Mountain music channels the past, but new acolytes are winning fans with catchy modern interpretations.

Good Eats

From biscuits and gravy for breakfast to ramen at lunch to goulash at dinner, you can travel the world in a day by planning your meals right in DC. The nation's capital dazzles with choice: chow down in a 60-year-old diner or in a hip industrial space with the chef du jour. Salty hams, jumbo peanuts and farm-to-table fare are Virginia specialties, while cracking steamed crabs and slurping oysters in Maryland is heaven for seafood lovers. Delaware's seafood shines too, and its microbreweries are champs at pub grub. Fluffy biscuits, farmers-market produce and pepperoni rolls are winners in West Virginia.