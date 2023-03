Take a short walk from 'downtown' Siasconset to this pleasant beach with a popular nearby playground. Parking is free, but very limited.

The east-facing beach gets pounded by the open Atlantic, which has eroded much of the long, narrow beach in recent years. In fact, the erosion has been so severe that in 2007 the Sankaty Head lighthouse, at the north side of the village, was moved inland to prevent it from tumbling over a 90ft bluff.