Sankaty Head Light

Nantucket

About 1.5 miles north of the village, the 1850 Sankaty Head Light stands photogenically in its new position since 2007, having been relocated due to erosion. It is still operating. A couple of times a year, the lighthouse is open for visitors and offers free tours to the top; see the ’Sconset Trust's website for dates.

If you're able to drive or walk to the lighthouse in warmer months, do so – parking is limited and on weekends it's not uncommon to see traffic jams on the otherwise bucolic country roads.

Suggest an Edit