About 1.5 miles north of the village, the 1850 Sankaty Head Light stands photogenically in its new position since 2007, having been relocated due to erosion. It is still operating. A couple of times a year, the lighthouse is open for visitors and offers free tours to the top; see the ’Sconset Trust's website for dates.

If you're able to drive or walk to the lighthouse in warmer months, do so – parking is limited and on weekends it's not uncommon to see traffic jams on the otherwise bucolic country roads.