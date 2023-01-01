Built in 1686, the Jethro Coffin House is the town’s oldest building still on its original foundation. It’s in a traditional ‘salt box’ style, with south-facing windows to catch the winter sun and a long, sloping roof to protect the home from harsh north winds. It's a half-mile northwest of the town center via W Chester St.

Admission to the Jethro Coffin house is included in the ticket price for the Nantucket Whaling Museum or can be purchased as part of a package that includes admission to the rest of Nantucket town's historic houses and sites.