To see where drunken sailors used to spend the night, visit the Old Gaol, the c 1806 jail that served Nantucket for 125 years. It was constructed using massive oak timbers with iron bolts running the length of the walls. Today it's under the helm of the Nantucket Historical Association.

Admission is included in the ticket price for the Nantucket Whaling Museum or in a package deal with the town's other historic houses and sites.