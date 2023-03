A walk through the Nantucket Historical Association’s Hadwen House, a Greek Revival home built in 1845 by a whaling merchant, provides testimony to just how lucrative the whaling industry was in its heyday. The house also hosts rotating exhibits on various topics relating to Nantucket's history.

Admission is included in the cost of a ticket to the Nantucket Whaling Museum or can be purchased as part of a package that includes admission to the rest of Nantucket town's historic houses and sites.