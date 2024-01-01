About 1 mile east of Surfside Beach is Nobadeer Beach, below the flight path of the airport. It attracts surfers and a beach-party crowd.
Nobadeer Beach
Nantucket
1.96 MILES
Surfside Beach, 3 miles from Nantucket Town at the end of Surfside Rd, is a top draw with the college and 20-something set. It has full facilities,…
2. Nantucket Lightship Basket Museum
3.15 MILES
What the lighthouse is to the New England coast, the lightship was to the sea – essentially a floating lighthouse to warn of dangerous shoals or sandbars…
3. Museum of African American History
3.18 MILES
The Nantucket campus of this museum stands as testimony to the influential African American community that thrived on the island in the 19th century. It…
3.31 MILES
The Old Mill is America’s oldest working windmill (c 1746), as game young docents will demonstrate by grinding corn (weather conditions permitting). It's…
3.51 MILES
A walk through the Nantucket Historical Association’s Hadwen House, a Greek Revival home built in 1845 by a whaling merchant, provides testimony to just…
3.55 MILES
3.62 MILES
3.64 MILES
To see where drunken sailors used to spend the night, visit the Old Gaol, the c 1806 jail that served Nantucket for 125 years. It was constructed using…