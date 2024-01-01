Harwich has fine beaches, although many of them restrict parking to residents. But fret not: to get to one of the prettiest, park your car for free at the municipal lot behind the information center and then walk five minutes to the end of Sea St, which terminates at glistening Sea St Beach.
Sea Street Beach
Cape Cod
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.24 MILES
Cape Cod National Seashore extends some 40 miles around the curve of the Outer Cape and encompasses the Atlantic shoreline from Orleans all the way to…
28.89 MILES
Oak Bluffs started out in the mid-19th century as a summer retreat by a revivalist church, whose members enjoyed a day at the beach as much as a gospel…
26.19 MILES
One of the island's highlights, this evocative museum occupies an 1847 spermaceti (whale oil) candle factory and the excellent exhibits relive Nantucket's…
13.08 MILES
The Salt Pond Visitor Center is the place to start exploring the National Seashore – and it has a great view to boot. Here you'll find exhibits and short…
Provincetown Art Association & Museum
27.54 MILES
Founded in 1914 to celebrate the town’s thriving art community, this vibrant museum showcases the works of hundreds of artists who have found their…
Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum
27.35 MILES
Climb to the top of the country's tallest all-granite structure (253ft) for a sweeping view of town, the beaches and the spine of the Lower Cape. The…
23.03 MILES
Fun for kids and adults alike, the 100-acre Heritage Museums & Gardens sports a superb vintage automobile collection in a Shaker-style round barn, an…
9.13 MILES
Nearly 50 historic sea captains' homes are lined up along MA 6A (the Old King's Hwy) in Yarmouth Port, on a 1.5-mile stretch known as the Captains' Mile…
Nearby Cape Cod attractions
4.09 MILES
For the warmer waters of Nantucket Sound, the long and sandy Hardings Beach is the prize. It's a good family option, and there are lifeguards, restrooms…
5.66 MILES
Extending one gorgeous mile along Nantucket Sound, this is the south side's mecca for swimmers, windsurfers and kiteboarders. It's a good bet for finding…
3. Chatham Marconi Maritime Center
5.69 MILES
Communication in all its guises is the focus at this museum dedicated to the history of WCC, a short-wave radio station that operated for many years in…
6.05 MILES
Oyster Pond Beach, on a calm inlet, is small but the swimming is good and parking is free (but fills up quickly). It's a popular family spot.
5. Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge
6.15 MILES
Take Morris Island Rd beyond the Chatham lighthouse to reach this 7600-acre wildlife refuge, spreading from Morris Island to encompass the shifting sands…
6.16 MILES
Train buffs won't want to miss the 1910 caboose and assorted memorabilia at Chatham's original 1887 railroad depot. The Victorian building is an…
6.17 MILES
Cape Cod Astronomical Society welcomes visitors to weekly summer 'star parties' at its observatory, behind the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. Peer…
6.43 MILES
Stop here for the lowdown on one of the Cape's most intriguing summer residents: the great white shark. Interactive exhibits and videos aimed at kids and…