Sea Street Beach

Harwich has fine beaches, although many of them restrict parking to residents. But fret not: to get to one of the prettiest, park your car for free at the municipal lot behind the information center and then walk five minutes to the end of Sea St, which terminates at glistening Sea St Beach.

