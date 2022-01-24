The site of the bloodiest day in American history is now, ironically, supremely peaceful, quiet and haunting – and uncluttered, save for plaques and…
Western Maryland
The western spine of Maryland is mountain country. The Appalachian peaks soar to 3000ft above sea level, and the surrounding valleys are packed with rugged scenery and Civil War battlefields. This is Maryland's playground, where hiking, cycling, skiing, rock climbing and white-water rafting draw the outdoor-loving crowd. Two long-distance hiking and biking trails are particularly noteworthy: the Great Allegheny Passage and the C&O Canal towpath, both offering an invigorating mix of history, scenery and adventure.
Passionate local chefs are embracing the region's bounty, and you'll find fantastic farm-to-table fare in the larger towns. There are plenty of welcoming microbreweries too.
When trip planning, remember that the narrow Maryland panhandle is bordered by Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. If you're exploring Civil War battlefields or looking for larger towns for an overnight stay, check for options that may be just a few miles over state lines.
Explore Western Maryland
Antietam National Battlefield
C&O Canal National Historic Park
A marvel of engineering, the C&O Canal was designed to stretch alongside the Potomac River from the Chesapeake Bay to the Ohio River. Construction on the…
Swallow Falls State Park
One of the most rugged, spectacular parks in the state. Hickory and hemlock trees hug the Youghiogheny River, which cuts a white line through wet slate…
Carroll Creek Park
Originally a flood control project, this mile-long walking path stretches along Carroll Creek between S Bentz St and S East St, all just south of the…
Cumberland Visitor Center & Museum
The national historic park visitor center stocks numerous brochures about the C&O Canal towpath and related attractions. A mock Paw Paw Tunnel connects…
Monocacy National Battlefield
The crucial but little known Battle of Monocacy occurred during the last Confederate invasion of the north, which began when Confederate General Jubal…
Brunswick Visitor Center & Rail Museum
The C&O Canal's little Brunswick Visitor Center doubles as the Brunswick Rail Museum. As quiet as this town is, it was once home to the largest rail yard …
Deep Creek Lake State Park
The lake is most easily accessed via Deep Creek Lake State Park, which sits on a large plateau known as the Tablelands. The area is carpeted in oak and…
Gathland State Park
This tiny park is a fascinating tribute to a profession that doesn't lend itself to many memorials: that of war correspondents. Civil War correspondent…
