Maine's southern coast embodies the state slogan 'Vacationland,' with busy commercial strips, sandy beaches and resort towns that get packed in the summer months. Despite the crowds, there are some charming features to be found. While Kittery is a long, commercial strip mall, Ogunquit has a lovely beach and is Maine's gay mecca. Between the two lie quaint York Village and busy, populist York Beach. Beyond, the Kennebunks are small historic settlements with lavish mansions (some of which are now B&Bs) near pretty beaches and rugged coastline.

Although you'll have to use your imagination, the southern coast is deeply associated with the works of American artist Winslow Homer, who spent his summers in Prouts Neck (just south of Portland), which has some magnificent scenery.