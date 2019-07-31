A sublime stretch of family-friendly coastline, Ogunquit Beach is only a five-minute walk along Beach St, east of US 1. Walking to the beach is a good…
Southern Maine Coast
Maine's southern coast embodies the state slogan 'Vacationland,' with busy commercial strips, sandy beaches and resort towns that get packed in the summer months. Despite the crowds, there are some charming features to be found. While Kittery is a long, commercial strip mall, Ogunquit has a lovely beach and is Maine's gay mecca. Between the two lie quaint York Village and busy, populist York Beach. Beyond, the Kennebunks are small historic settlements with lavish mansions (some of which are now B&Bs) near pretty beaches and rugged coastline.
Although you'll have to use your imagination, the southern coast is deeply associated with the works of American artist Winslow Homer, who spent his summers in Prouts Neck (just south of Portland), which has some magnificent scenery.
Explore Southern Maine Coast
- OOgunquit Beach
A sublime stretch of family-friendly coastline, Ogunquit Beach is only a five-minute walk along Beach St, east of US 1. Walking to the beach is a good…
- PPerkins Cove
This picturesque inlet is dotted with sailboats and fishing boats; a narrow pedestrian bridge spans the harbor. The cove is home to a handful of…
- MMuseums of Old York
York, called Agamenticus by its original Native American inhabitants, was settled by the British in 1624 and granted a charter by King Charles I in 1642…
- WWiggly Bridge & Steedman Woods
Who knows how many generations of New Englanders have childhood memories of balancing their way across this wibbly-wobbly suspension bridge, which spans a…
- SScarborough Marsh Audubon Center
Maine's largest salt marsh huddles under the wind about 5 miles northeast of Old Orchard and Biddeford. The Audubon Society and the state Department of…
- RRachel Carson National Wildlife Reserve
Named after the famous environmentalist, this reserve consists of more than 14,000 acres of protected coastal areas and four trails scattered along 50…
- BBiddeford Pool
Biddeford Pool refers to many things: a large tidal pool, a small, well-kept town that surrounds said pool, and a quiet beach cove that feels a world away…
- YYork Harbor Beach
This small crescent of sandy beach has calm (if cold!) waters and tide pools, and as such it's immensely popular with families with small kids. There's a…
- MMadelyn Marx Preserve
This 24-acre nature preserve protects a gorgeous sweep of local salt marsh ecosystem, cut through with flat forest trails that are perfect for a leisurely…
See
