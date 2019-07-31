Southern Maine Coast

Maine's southern coast embodies the state slogan 'Vacationland,' with busy commercial strips, sandy beaches and resort towns that get packed in the summer months. Despite the crowds, there are some charming features to be found. While Kittery is a long, commercial strip mall, Ogunquit has a lovely beach and is Maine's gay mecca. Between the two lie quaint York Village and busy, populist York Beach. Beyond, the Kennebunks are small historic settlements with lavish mansions (some of which are now B&Bs) near pretty beaches and rugged coastline.

Although you'll have to use your imagination, the southern coast is deeply associated with the works of American artist Winslow Homer, who spent his summers in Prouts Neck (just south of Portland), which has some magnificent scenery.

Explore Southern Maine Coast

  • O

    Ogunquit Beach

    A sublime stretch of family-friendly coastline, Ogunquit Beach is only a five-minute walk along Beach St, east of US 1. Walking to the beach is a good…

  • P

    Perkins Cove

    This picturesque inlet is dotted with sailboats and fishing boats; a narrow pedestrian bridge spans the harbor. The cove is home to a handful of…

  • M

    Museums of Old York

    York, called Agamenticus by its original Native American inhabitants, was settled by the British in 1624 and granted a charter by King Charles I in 1642…

  • W

    Wiggly Bridge & Steedman Woods

    Who knows how many generations of New Englanders have childhood memories of balancing their way across this wibbly-wobbly suspension bridge, which spans a…

  • S

    Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center

    Maine's largest salt marsh huddles under the wind about 5 miles northeast of Old Orchard and Biddeford. The Audubon Society and the state Department of…

  • B

    Biddeford Pool

    Biddeford Pool refers to many things: a large tidal pool, a small, well-kept town that surrounds said pool, and a quiet beach cove that feels a world away…

  • Y

    York Harbor Beach

    This small crescent of sandy beach has calm (if cold!) waters and tide pools, and as such it's immensely popular with families with small kids. There's a…

  • M

    Madelyn Marx Preserve

    This 24-acre nature preserve protects a gorgeous sweep of local salt marsh ecosystem, cut through with flat forest trails that are perfect for a leisurely…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southern Maine Coast.

