North Maine Woods
If you were to fly over Maine's Great North Woods at night, you'd see barely a twinkle of light below. This is one of America's truly impressive wildernesses, a vast expanse of dark forest, raging rivers and herds of moose. Human settlements feel almost incidental here.
Not surprisingly, outdoor activities are unrivaled in the region. You could spend days hiking, canoeing and camping in Baxter State Park, or head off on moose-watching safaris, scenic flights and lake cruses across the aptly named Moosehead Lake.
The North Woods is logging country. In the 19th century, Maine's legendary lumberjacks floated logs down the rivers in massive 'log drives,' until the practice polluted the water and the drives were replaced by trucks. The woods here are crisscrossed by rough logging roads, which are often used by hunters and outdoor adventurers with 4WDs.
Explore North Maine Woods
- Baxter State Park
- BBigelow Preserve
Around eight miles northwest of the Sugarloaf alpine resort, this 35,000-acre preserve is a wonderful setting for reconnecting with nature. The densely…
- LLily Bay State Park
At this lovely, 925-acre park you can relax on the sandy beach, bird-watch and stroll the 2-mile shoreline trail. The park is a good base for other area…
- MMoosehead Marine Museum
Moosehead Lake’s colorful history is preserved in the Moosehead Marine Museum, next to the dock that shelters the SS Katahdin. The museum also operates…
- KKatahdin Iron Works
A reminder of a time when blast furnaces and charcoal kilns smelted iron all day, these iron works were built in 1843 and used for about 30 years…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North Maine Woods.
See
Baxter State Park
See
Bigelow Preserve
See
Lily Bay State Park
See
Moosehead Marine Museum
See
Katahdin Iron Works
