This inland corridor offers some fascinating areas to explore.

The former lumbering boomtown of Bangor has a pleasantly old-fashioned main street, architectural intrigue (including Stephen King's spooky mansion) and riverside walks, plus a giant lumberjack statue welcoming you into town.

Further west lies Maine's state capital, Augusta. It has one of the state's best history museums, as well as America's oldest wooden fort, strategically perched over the Kennebec River. The sleepy main street is undergoing a culinary burst of revitalization, and there are some excellent eating and drinking options in nearby Hallowell.

Inland Maine is also home to colleges, in which you'll find some excellent museums and pretty parks. There aren't many tourists in these parts, so you'll be something of a pioneer if you make your way here.