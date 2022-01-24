Not quite a zoo but a great place to view native Maine wildlife, this park is a bucolic reserve with picnic tables, short walking trails and animal…
Inland Maine
This inland corridor offers some fascinating areas to explore.
The former lumbering boomtown of Bangor has a pleasantly old-fashioned main street, architectural intrigue (including Stephen King's spooky mansion) and riverside walks, plus a giant lumberjack statue welcoming you into town.
Further west lies Maine's state capital, Augusta. It has one of the state's best history museums, as well as America's oldest wooden fort, strategically perched over the Kennebec River. The sleepy main street is undergoing a culinary burst of revitalization, and there are some excellent eating and drinking options in nearby Hallowell.
Inland Maine is also home to colleges, in which you'll find some excellent museums and pretty parks. There aren't many tourists in these parts, so you'll be something of a pioneer if you make your way here.
Explore Inland Maine
- MMaine Wildlife Park
Not quite a zoo but a great place to view native Maine wildlife, this park is a bucolic reserve with picnic tables, short walking trails and animal…
- SSabbathday Lake Shaker Village
The Shakers, a Protestant religious sect named for their habit of ecstatic spiritual dancing, once inhabited communities up and down the East Coast. They…
- LLC Bates Museum
Eccentricity abounds inside this 1903 school building on the Good Will–Hinckley educational complex south of Hinckley. Here, the LC Bates Museum heartily…
- CColby College Museum of Art
The Colby College Museum of Art is fresh from a marvelous expansion and the addition of a 26,000-sq-ft glass pavilion. The space displays works from a…
- MMaine State Museum
What happens when a moose and his rival lock horns in mortal combat? Their interlocked racks end up in the Cabinet of Curiosities at the Maine State…
- SState House
Built in 1832 and enlarged in 1909, this stately, granite-domed edifice was designed by Charles Bulfinch (the Boston architect behind the nation’s Capitol…
- OOld Fort Western
Just across the river from Augusta's main drag (Water St) stands this 1754 landmark, America's oldest wooden fort. It was built by a Boston-based outfit…
- PPoland Spring
The settlement of Poland Spring is famous for its mineral water, which is now sold throughout the USA. From the mid-19th century, Poland Spring was a…
- MMaine State Building
Built with Maine granite and hardwoods, this architecturally striking building houses a collection of photos, artwork and other memorabilia relating to…
