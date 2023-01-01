Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center

This excellent National Park Service site is a comprehensive introduction to Cajun culture. The on-site museum gives an overview of Acadian history, but the real draws are the extensive activities schedule and events calendar, which include walking tours, boat tours on the bayou, Cajun music nights (5:30pm to 6:30pm Monday) and Francophone conversation circles (5:30pm to 7pm Tuesday) – it's an experience just to be a fly on the wall for that last engagement.

Call ahead or check the website to plan your trip here.