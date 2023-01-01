Whitney Plantation

The Whitney is the first plantation in the state to focus on slavery, and in doing so they've flipped the script on plantation tours. Whereas before the story told was that of the 'big house,' here the emphasis is given to the hundreds who died to keep the residents of the big house comfortable. There's a museum on-site that you can self-tour, but admission to the plantation is by 1½-hour guided tour only.

Tours are offered on the hour from 10am to 3pm, and are included in the price of admission. In addition, the property is speckled with memorials and monuments to the area's slave population.