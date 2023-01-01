River Road African American Museum

Learn about the region’s African American history, including the truth about slave ships, the vicious toils of slavery, slave revolts, the Underground Railroad, reconstruction and Jim Crow laws. Exhibits include antiques, artifacts, photographs and video interviews.

Interesting addendum: when slaves escaped the Donaldsonville plantations, they ran or floated south to New Orleans, where they could blend in with free African Americans, rather than north, where they would have had to cross Mississippi, Tennessee and Missouri to find freedom.