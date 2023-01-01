Evergreen Plantation

Evergreen's claim to distinction is its painstaking preservation efforts and sheer level of intact historical buildings: 37 are on the National Register of Historic Places, a number that includes 22 slave cabins and a grand, Greek Revival manor house. The complex has been both restored and maintained per the details contained in hundreds of pages of historical documentation, as well as input from the archaeological community. Ninety-minute tours emphasize how integral slave labor was to the operation of the plantation.

On a lighter note, there's an outdoor privy built to resemble a Greek temple. Reserve tickets before visiting.