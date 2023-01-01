Laura Plantation

This ever-evolving and popular plantation tour teases out the distinctions between Creole, Anglo, free and enslaved African Americans via meticulous research and the written records of the Creole women who ran the place for generations. Laura is also fascinating because it was a Creole mansion, founded and maintained by a continental European–descended elite, as opposed to Anglo Americans; the cultural and architectural distinctions between this and other plantations is obvious and striking. Tours are offered in English or French.