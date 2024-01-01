The art-deco skyscraper looming over town was built at the height of the Great Depression to the tune of $5 million, and remains the most visible leftover legacy of populist governor 'Kingfish' Huey Long. The 27th-floor observation deck offers views of the city, and the ornate lobby is decently impressive. The welcome desk offers free tours of the grounds.
Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.44 MILES
Operated by the Nature Conservancy, the 110-acre Mary Ann Brown Preserve takes in some of the beech woodlands, dark wetlands and low, clay-soil hill…
River Road African American Museum
27.2 MILES
Learn about the region’s African American history, including the truth about slave ships, the vicious toils of slavery, slave revolts, the Underground…
Oakley Plantation & Audubon State Historic Site
24.6 MILES
Outside of St Francisville, this is where naturalist John James Audubon spent his tenure, arriving in 1821 to tutor the owner’s daughter. Though his…
26.69 MILES
Owners and docents alike perpetuate the idea that Myrtles is one of the most haunted houses in America. And hey, this place is certifiably creepy. Tours…
6.1 MILES
This outdoor museum promises a trip into the architecture, occupations and folkways of rural Louisiana. Numerous rough-hewn buildings are scattered over…
0.63 MILES
The physical space that this museum inhabits – the clean, geometric lines of the Shaw Center – is as impressive as the on-site galleries, which include a…
0.72 MILES
The Gothic Revival, pink fairy-tale castle is… well, it's a pink castle. Which should tell you something about how eccentric the government of its…
Rosedown Plantation Historic Site
25.9 MILES
Get your cameras out for the corridor of live oaks fronting this attractive plantation home. Commissioned by Daniel and Martha Turnbull, the 1835 cypress…
