Louisiana State Capitol

The art-deco skyscraper looming over town was built at the height of the Great Depression to the tune of $5 million, and remains the most visible leftover legacy of populist governor 'Kingfish' Huey Long. The 27th-floor observation deck offers views of the city, and the ornate lobby is decently impressive. The welcome desk offers free tours of the grounds.

Nearby Louisiana attractions

1. LSU Museum of Art

0.63 MILES

The physical space that this museum inhabits – the clean, geometric lines of the Shaw Center – is as impressive as the on-site galleries, which include a…

2. Old State Capitol

0.72 MILES

The Gothic Revival, pink fairy-tale castle is… well, it's a pink castle. Which should tell you something about how eccentric the government of its…

3. Louisiana Art & Science Museum

0.75 MILES

This multifaceted museum has exhibitions on everything from space and ancient Egypt to dinosaurs and photography. It's a good spot to take the kids, or…

4. Rural Life Museum

6.1 MILES

This outdoor museum promises a trip into the architecture, occupations and folkways of rural Louisiana. Numerous rough-hewn buildings are scattered over…

6. Mary Ann Brown Preserve

25.44 MILES

Operated by the Nature Conservancy, the 110-acre Mary Ann Brown Preserve takes in some of the beech woodlands, dark wetlands and low, clay-soil hill…

7. Rosedown Plantation Historic Site

25.9 MILES

Get your cameras out for the corridor of live oaks fronting this attractive plantation home. Commissioned by Daniel and Martha Turnbull, the 1835 cypress…

8. Myrtles Plantation

26.69 MILES

Owners and docents alike perpetuate the idea that Myrtles is one of the most haunted houses in America. And hey, this place is certifiably creepy. Tours…