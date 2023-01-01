Rosedown Plantation Historic Site

Get your cameras out for the corridor of live oaks fronting this attractive plantation home. Commissioned by Daniel and Martha Turnbull, the 1835 cypress-and-cedar house still contains many original mid-19th-century furnishings. Tours are a little old fashioned, focusing on the minutiae of aristocratic plantation life, but the building and grounds are impressive. Outside, the formal gardens have been meticulously restored based on Martha's garden diaries. Be warned: Rosedown is a major stop on the tour-bus circuit.