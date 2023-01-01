The 160-acre Descanso Gardens put on a dazzling show all year, but especially in January and February when some 34,000 camellias, some as tall as 20ft, brighten the LA winter. In spring lilacs perfume the air, followed by roses in summer. It’s easy to spend a whole day amid the greenery, waterways and bird sanctuary.

Also here, the Boddy house tells the rags-to-riches story of the gardens' owner, a one-time encyclopedia salesman who worked his way up to newspaper editor and publisher.

The gardens are in La Cañada Flintridge, about 6 miles northwest of Pasadena at the foot of the Angeles Crest Scenic Byway.