A wide arc of sand drapes around the jewel-colored waters of Kailua Bay, bookended by formidable volcanic headlands and with interesting little islands…
Windward Coast
Welcome to Oʻahu’s lushest, most verdant coast, where turquoise waters and light-sand beaches share the dramatic backdrop of misty cliffs in the Koʻolau Range. Cruise over the pali (mountains) from Honolulu (only 20 minutes) and you first reach Kailua, a pleasant place with an extraordinary beach.
Many repeat visitors make this laid-back community their island base, whether they intend to kayak, stand-up paddle (SUP), snorkel, dive, drive around the island or just laze on the sand. To the south, more beautiful beaches (and good food) await in Waimanalo. North up the coast, Kamehameha Hwy narrows into a winding two-lane road with a dramatic oceanfront on one side and small rural farms, towns and frequent sheer cliffs on the other.
The coast is the main part of the round-island drive that also circles through the North Shore. Don't be surprised if you want to hit the brakes and stay a while.
Explore Windward Coast
- Kailua Beach Park
- GGyotaku by Naoki
You'll probably have seen Naoki's magnificent gyotaku (Japanese-style fish prints) all over Oʻahu in galleries, restaurants and bars, but there's nothing…
- NNuʻuanu Pali State Wayside
About 5 miles northeast of Honolulu, turn as indicated to the popular ridgetop lookout with a sweeping vista of Windward Oʻahu from a height of 1200ft. As…
- KKualoa Regional Park
Huge extended-family groups gather for weekend picnics on the wide, grassy field that fronts the narrow white-sand beach here. There’s good swimming, with…
- HHoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden
The dramatic ridged cliffs of the Koʻolau Range are arrayed in front of you like an Imax screen at Oʻahu’s largest botanical garden. It encompasses 400…
- WWaimanalo Bay Beach Park
Also known as Sherwood Forest, as a gang likening themselves to Robin Hood and his merry men operated here in the 1960s, this broad sandy beach backed by…
- LLaʻie Beach Park
A half-mile south of the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) main entrance, this is an excellent bodysurfing beach, but the shore break can be brutal, thus…
- LLaʻie Point State Wayside
Crashing surf, a lava arch and a slice of Hawaiian folk history await at Laʻie Point. The tiny offshore islands are said to be the surviving pieces of a…
- Polynesian Cultural Center
A cultural park owned by the Mormon Church, the PCC revolves around Polynesian-themed ʻvillages’ representing Hawaii, Samoa, Aotearoa (New Zealand), Fiji,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Windward Coast.
See
