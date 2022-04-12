Hideaways Beach, also known as Pali Ke Kua, is a cove notched beneath the Princeville cliffs, with a short strand of golden sand and turquoise shallows…
Princeville
Princeville (dubbed ‘Haolewood’) is a methodically landscaped resort community that is about as carefully controlled and protected as a film set – which it sometimes actually is. Comprising high-end resorts, manicured golf courses and a mixture of cookie-cutter residences, vacation rentals and even some working-class condo complexes, what Princeville lacks in personality it makes up for in convenience.
Explore Princeville
- PPali Ke Kua (Hideaways) Beach
Hideaways Beach, also known as Pali Ke Kua, is a cove notched beneath the Princeville cliffs, with a short strand of golden sand and turquoise shallows…
- HHanalei Plantation Road Lookout
This spectacular overlook commands views over not only the Hanalei River and its valley, but also the bay and its beaches. To reach it, simply follow…
- SSeaLodge Beach
Accessed via a steep ten-minute hike from the eponymous condos, exquisite SeaLodge Beach – officially Kaweonui Beach – is a short stretch of coarse…
- HHanalei Valley Lookout
Immediately west of the Princeville Center, a roadside overlook offers a superb panoramic view over verdant Hanalei Valley, with Hihimanu Mountain…
- PPuʻu Poa Beach
Lovely little Pu‘u Poa Beach stands immediately below the Princeville Resort, on the edge of Hanalei Bay. It’s a great spot for family swimming and…
- QQueen's Bath
A gorgeous sight and one of the most dangerous spots on the island. Drownings are all too common here.
