Often sunnier and drier than the North Shore, Poʻipu (which ironically translates as ‘completely overcast’ – don’t worry, it isn’t) is renowned for its beaches, some of which are hidden and so gorgeously wild that they rival the island’s best scenery. The quality of Poʻipu sunsets is reflected in the dizzy smiles of awe-drunk tourists, weaving and leaning against one another on the sand.

Poʻipu is a simply pleasant resort area, with condos galore and two sprawling hotels – and the number-one destination on the South Shore. But it's all done in good taste, with no building taller than a palm tree. It’s ideal for families – especially those with young children, as several of the beaches are sheltered, with calm waters. Poʻipu has no town center, so most of the tourist activity revolves around two open-air shopping and dining complexes.

There are a few good hikes to be had along the coast here, and the diving, snorkeling, swimming and surfing are nothing short of fantastic.