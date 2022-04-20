North Shore & Central O‘ahu

Pipeline, Sunset, Waimea… You don’t have to be a surfer to have heard of the North Shore; the epic breaks here are known worldwide. Sure, winter brings giant swells that can reach 15ft to 40ft in height, but there is more to this coast than monster waves. The beaches are gorgeous year-round and perfect for swimming in summer. And there are so many activities besides surfing. Try stand up paddling (SUP) or kayaking, take a snorkeling or whale-watching tour, go hiking or horseback riding – jump out of an airplane, even.

The laid-back communities here are committed to keeping life low-key and rural – and if that's what you're after, do some exploring among the pineapple and coffee plantations of Central Oʻahu. Slow down. Spend the day cruising and don't forget to stop at Green World Coffee Farm for a local brew or at Ted's Bakery for chocolate-haupia (coconut pudding) pie.

Explore North Shore & Central O‘ahu

  • Pupukea Beach Park

    With deep-blue waters, a varied coastline and a mix of lava and white sand, Pupukea, meaning ‘White Shell,’ is a very scenic stretch. The long beach…

  • Waimea Bay Beach Park

    It may be a beauty, but it’s certainly a moody one. Waimea Bay changes dramatically with the seasons: it can be tranquil and flat as a lake in summer,…

  • Green World Coffee Farm

    A must for coffee nuts, these guys roast all their coffee on-site with homegrown beans and beans bought from throughout the Hawaiian Islands. There's free…

  • S

    Sunset Beach Park

    Like many beaches on the North Shore, Sunset Beach has a split personality. In winter big swells arrive, along with pro wave riders and the posse of…

  • W

    Waialua Sugar Mill

    The sugar mill that was the heart of the town for over a century until it closed in 1996 has been redeveloped to house a number of shops and businesses…

  • ʻ

    ʻEhukai Beach Park

    The break off the park is known as Banzai Pipeline, Pipeline or just Pipe; it's probably the most famous surf site in the islands. For expert board riders…

  • K

    Kawela Bay

    West of Turtle Bay Resort, a 1.5-mile shoreline trail runs over to Kawela Bay. In winter you might spy whales cavorting offshore. After walking round…

  • L

    Laniakea Beach

    Between the highway's 3- and 4-mile markers, this narrow spit of sand is visited by basking honu (green sea turtles), who migrate here from French Frigate…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North Shore & Central O‘ahu.

  • See

    Pupukea Beach Park

    With deep-blue waters, a varied coastline and a mix of lava and white sand, Pupukea, meaning ‘White Shell,’ is a very scenic stretch. The long beach…

  • See

    Waimea Bay Beach Park

    It may be a beauty, but it’s certainly a moody one. Waimea Bay changes dramatically with the seasons: it can be tranquil and flat as a lake in summer,…

  • See

    Green World Coffee Farm

    A must for coffee nuts, these guys roast all their coffee on-site with homegrown beans and beans bought from throughout the Hawaiian Islands. There's free…

  • See

    Sunset Beach Park

    Like many beaches on the North Shore, Sunset Beach has a split personality. In winter big swells arrive, along with pro wave riders and the posse of…

  • See

    Waialua Sugar Mill

    The sugar mill that was the heart of the town for over a century until it closed in 1996 has been redeveloped to house a number of shops and businesses…

  • See

    ʻEhukai Beach Park

    The break off the park is known as Banzai Pipeline, Pipeline or just Pipe; it's probably the most famous surf site in the islands. For expert board riders…

  • See

    Kawela Bay

    West of Turtle Bay Resort, a 1.5-mile shoreline trail runs over to Kawela Bay. In winter you might spy whales cavorting offshore. After walking round…

  • See

    Laniakea Beach

    Between the highway's 3- and 4-mile markers, this narrow spit of sand is visited by basking honu (green sea turtles), who migrate here from French Frigate…

Guidebooks

Learn more about North Shore & Central O‘ahu

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.