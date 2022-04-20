With deep-blue waters, a varied coastline and a mix of lava and white sand, Pupukea, meaning ‘White Shell,’ is a very scenic stretch. The long beach…
North Shore & Central O‘ahu
Pipeline, Sunset, Waimea… You don’t have to be a surfer to have heard of the North Shore; the epic breaks here are known worldwide. Sure, winter brings giant swells that can reach 15ft to 40ft in height, but there is more to this coast than monster waves. The beaches are gorgeous year-round and perfect for swimming in summer. And there are so many activities besides surfing. Try stand up paddling (SUP) or kayaking, take a snorkeling or whale-watching tour, go hiking or horseback riding – jump out of an airplane, even.
The laid-back communities here are committed to keeping life low-key and rural – and if that's what you're after, do some exploring among the pineapple and coffee plantations of Central Oʻahu. Slow down. Spend the day cruising and don't forget to stop at Green World Coffee Farm for a local brew or at Ted's Bakery for chocolate-haupia (coconut pudding) pie.
- Pupukea Beach Park
With deep-blue waters, a varied coastline and a mix of lava and white sand, Pupukea, meaning ‘White Shell,’ is a very scenic stretch. The long beach…
- Waimea Bay Beach Park
It may be a beauty, but it’s certainly a moody one. Waimea Bay changes dramatically with the seasons: it can be tranquil and flat as a lake in summer,…
- Green World Coffee Farm
A must for coffee nuts, these guys roast all their coffee on-site with homegrown beans and beans bought from throughout the Hawaiian Islands. There's free…
- SSunset Beach Park
Like many beaches on the North Shore, Sunset Beach has a split personality. In winter big swells arrive, along with pro wave riders and the posse of…
- WWaialua Sugar Mill
The sugar mill that was the heart of the town for over a century until it closed in 1996 has been redeveloped to house a number of shops and businesses…
- ʻʻEhukai Beach Park
The break off the park is known as Banzai Pipeline, Pipeline or just Pipe; it's probably the most famous surf site in the islands. For expert board riders…
- KKawela Bay
West of Turtle Bay Resort, a 1.5-mile shoreline trail runs over to Kawela Bay. In winter you might spy whales cavorting offshore. After walking round…
- LLaniakea Beach
Between the highway's 3- and 4-mile markers, this narrow spit of sand is visited by basking honu (green sea turtles), who migrate here from French Frigate…
- Puʻu o Mahuka Heiau State Historic Site
A cinematic coastal panorama and a stroll around the grounds of Oʻahu's largest ancient temple reward those who venture up to this national historic…
